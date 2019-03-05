Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan's sixth State of the City address on Tuesday is expected to be built on a theme of opportunity for Detroiters.

The second-term mayor plans to lay out pathways to eliminate barriers faced by "everyday Detroiters," and creating opportunities to attract and retain families, Duggan's Chief of Staff Alexis Wiley told The News.

Duggan is also expected to preview key components of his upcoming budget address, which will be presented to Detroit's City Council on Thursday.

The speech, Wiley said, will discuss more investment in workforce development, public safety, summer jobs and college programming as well as efforts to clear records for ex-offenders who have been "held back."

Wiley said the mayor expects to detail plans for some new initiatives, but declined to release specifics ahead of the 7 p.m. address.

The mayor's invitation-only speech at the East English Village Preparatory Academy on the city's east side comes one day after officials unveiled a new effort to boost skilled trades training in Detroit.

Duggan and the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights announced plans on Monday to break ground next year on a $30 million facility near Oakman Boulevard that will provide free skilled-trades training for up to 1,500 students per year while they earn wages and benefits.

Last week, the mayor teamed with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to announce that Detroit is slated to get its first new automotive assembly plant in nearly three decades.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV plans to revive an idled engine plant on the east side, part of a $4.5 million investment in five Michigan plants. The move would create about 6,500 jobs in the region.

City officials have 60 days to acquire 200 acres of land and secure City Council approval for the project. The city also must finalize tax incentives and craft a benefits plan with input from residents of the impacted community.

Buy Photo Mayor Mike Duggan gives the State of the City address at Western International High School in Detroit on Mar. 6, 2018. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

The mayor has also touted goals of ensuring that Detroit residents are the first to be considered for new jobs and revitalizing neighborhoods.

Last month, JPMorgan Chase announced a $15 million investment in redevelopment work in commercial corridors in 10 of the city's neighborhoods.

The investment in the city's Strategic Neighborhood Fund is part of the bank's $150 million commitment to the city over five years.

In last year's address, Duggan detailed plans for new partnerships with Detroit schools in an effort to improve education. The mayor emphasized the city’s youth have been among the most forgotten in the last decade.

Duggan also highlighted the city’s commitment to its students by touting the Detroit Promise, a scholarship that covers college tuition and fees for graduates of the Detroit’s school district.

