Autumn Young (Photo: GoFundMe)

Detroit — A 29-year-old Detroit man was sentenced Wednesday in a go-kart crash that killed his 4-year-old daughter.

Ollante Young agreed to a plea deal in 36th District Court and was sentenced 3-10 years by Judge Prentis Edwards. Young was sentenced on charges including operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing death, two counts of second-degree child abuse, and two counts of operating while intoxicated with an occupant under age 16.

Young was driving with two girls, ages 4 and 5, about 2:50 a.m. on Aug. 29 when his go-kart crashed into a parked car on the 19800 block of St. Marys, Wayne County prosecutors said.

The recovered go-kart "had one seat and was not equipped with headlights or seat belts," prosecutors said at the time.

Prosecutors said Young was driving drunk at the time of the crash.

The crash killed Autumn Young, 4. Her 5-year-old sister was wounded but her injuries were not life-threatening.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/03/06/detroit-father-sentenced-deadly-go-kart-crash/3082598002/