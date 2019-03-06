Detroit — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a 65-year-old Detroit man with second-degree murder in a stabbing Sunday night that left a 54-year-old man dead on Detroit's west side.

The stabbing took place about 6:08 p.m. on the 4100 block of Clements, police said. That's north of Davison and east of Livernois.

Police say the victim and the suspect, Mario Childs, got into a physical confrontation that ended with the victim being stabbed.

The victim, Cedric Swanigan, died from a stab wound to the abdomen, according to the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office.

Mario Childs (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Police arrested Childs at the scene and recovered the knife believed to have been used in the stabbing.

At his arraignment Tuesday at Detroit's 36th District Court, Childs was denied bond. He will remain at Wayne County Jail as his case is decided.

Childs is due for a probable cause conference on March 19 and a preliminary examination on March 26, both before Judge William McConico.

