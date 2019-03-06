Man sentenced in slaying of Detroit police officer
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Marrow listens to cases, Wednesday morning, March 6, 2019, before sentencing Decharlos Brooks to 36 to 60 years in a state prison for the December 2018 shooting murder of Detroit Police Officer Glenn Doss Jr.
Buy Photo
Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Marrow listens to cases, Wednesday morning, March 6, 2019, before sentencing Decharlos Brooks to 36 to 60 years in a state prison for the December 2018 shooting murder of Detroit Police Officer Glenn Doss Jr. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Decharlos Brooks stands before he is sentenced to 36 to 60 years in a state prison (with 406 days served) for the December 2018 shooting murder of Detroit Police Officer Glenn Doss Jr.
Buy Photo
Decharlos Brooks stands before he is sentenced to 36 to 60 years in a state prison (with 406 days served) for the December 2018 shooting murder of Detroit Police Officer Glenn Doss Jr. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Nikole Flowers, center, mother of Glenn Doss Jr., cries while giving her victim's impact statement as she is comforted by her husband, Ronald Flowers, left, and Doss Jr.'s grandmother, Beretha Bradley, right.
Buy Photo
Nikole Flowers, center, mother of Glenn Doss Jr., cries while giving her victim's impact statement as she is comforted by her husband, Ronald Flowers, left, and Doss Jr.'s grandmother, Beretha Bradley, right. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Glenn Doss Jr.'s grandmother Beretha Bradley holds up a portrait of him sitting on her lap in younger days as she gives her victim's impact statement.
Buy Photo
Glenn Doss Jr.'s grandmother Beretha Bradley holds up a portrait of him sitting on her lap in younger days as she gives her victim's impact statement. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Glenn Doss Jr's grandmother Beretha Bradley holds up a portrait of her son, Detroit Police Officer Glenn Doss Sr, left, and his slain Detroit Police Officer son, right, during her victim's impact statement.
Buy Photo
Glenn Doss Jr's grandmother Beretha Bradley holds up a portrait of her son, Detroit Police Officer Glenn Doss Sr, left, and his slain Detroit Police Officer son, right, during her victim's impact statement. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Detroit Police Officer Glenn Doss Sr., right, hands a portrait of his murdered DPD officer son, Glenn Doss Jr., to assistant prosecutor Matthew Penney, left, as he prepares to make his victim's impact statement.
Buy Photo
Detroit Police Officer Glenn Doss Sr., right, hands a portrait of his murdered DPD officer son, Glenn Doss Jr., to assistant prosecutor Matthew Penney, left, as he prepares to make his victim's impact statement. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Detroit Police Officer Glenn Doss Sr. makes his victim's impact statement.
Buy Photo
Detroit Police Officer Glenn Doss Sr. makes his victim's impact statement. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Detroit Police Detective Moises Jimenez puts his head down as he secures a huge portrait of slain fellow police officer, Glenn Doss Jr., during victims' impact statements.
Buy Photo
Detroit Police Detective Moises Jimenez puts his head down as he secures a huge portrait of slain fellow police officer, Glenn Doss Jr., during victims' impact statements. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Decharlos Brooks, left, starts to cry while apologizing to the Doss family before he is sentenced. His defense attorney, James Anderson, stands beside him. He was sentenced to 36 to 60 years in a state prison (with 406 days served) for the December 2018 shooting murder of Detroit Police Officer Glenn Doss Jr.
Buy Photo
Decharlos Brooks, left, starts to cry while apologizing to the Doss family before he is sentenced. His defense attorney, James Anderson, stands beside him. He was sentenced to 36 to 60 years in a state prison (with 406 days served) for the December 2018 shooting murder of Detroit Police Officer Glenn Doss Jr. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michelle Crouse, left, wears a Thin Blue Line sweat shirt, memorializing Glenn Doss Jr., as she cries while sitting with her husband, Tim Crouse, as convicted murderer Decharlos Brooks apologizes to the Doss family. The Crouses' daughter Emily was Doss Jr.'s fiancee.
Buy Photo
Michelle Crouse, left, wears a Thin Blue Line sweat shirt, memorializing Glenn Doss Jr., as she cries while sitting with her husband, Tim Crouse, as convicted murderer Decharlos Brooks apologizes to the Doss family. The Crouses' daughter Emily was Doss Jr.'s fiancee. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Natalie Brooks, left, wife of murderer Decharlos Brooks, cries while sitting with her mother, Candace Scott, right, as Decharlos is sentenced to 36 to 60 years in prison.
Buy Photo
Natalie Brooks, left, wife of murderer Decharlos Brooks, cries while sitting with her mother, Candace Scott, right, as Decharlos is sentenced to 36 to 60 years in prison. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Glenn Doss Jr.'s grandmother, Beretha Bradley, right, comforts her son, Detroit Police Officer Glenn Doss Sr. as a portrait of his son, slain DPD officer Glenn Doss Jr., sits beside them.
Buy Photo
Glenn Doss Jr.'s grandmother, Beretha Bradley, right, comforts her son, Detroit Police Officer Glenn Doss Sr. as a portrait of his son, slain DPD officer Glenn Doss Jr., sits beside them. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    The Detroit man accused of shooting a Detroit police officer to death last year was sentenced Wednesday to 36-60 years in prison.

    Decharlos Brooks made a tearful apology in Wayne County Circuit Court to the family of Officer Glenn Doss, 25, who was shot to death Jan. 24, 2018, as Doss and another officer made their way to a domestic call in the 5500 block of McDougall near Kirby Street on Detroit’s east side. 

    Authorities alleged Brooks shot Doss in the chest and head; the officer died two days later from his wounds.

     Brooks told the Doss family, "I'm not a monster" and said he had a "mental breakdown that day."

    "God knows I would never intentionally bring harm to anyone," Brooks said, reading from a note with tears in his eyes. "I don't have a history of violence."

    His mother, Ruth Brooks, also said her son had a "mental break" that day and called him "a good person" who had never done anything bad to anyone.

    Doss, 25, had been on the police force for three years and followed his father into the department.

    Officer Glenn Doss Sr., a 19-year veteran of the Detroit police force, was among three family members who spoke at the sentencing, saying his son "fell in love with being a police officer." 

    "My son was a great young man and a hero. He never gave me any problems and it  an honor to be his dad," Glenn Doss Dr. said. "He was smart and he was humble. He was kind. He was loving. He was respectful. He always had a smile that would light up the room."

    Brooks pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder and felony firearm, days before his trial was to begin on charges that included first-degree murder and murder of a police officer. He was sentenced by Judge Bruce Morrow.

    Nikole Flowers, the mother of the fallen officer, said she wished Brooks could have received the death penalty for killing her son.

    "Our family has been devastated. We lost our sweet boy," said Flowers. "This person callously took his life without a single thought."

    Michelle Crouse read a letter from her daughter Emily, Doss' fiancee, saying her daughter could not bear to face the man who killed the father of the couple's toddler-aged son.

    "I wish I were brave enough to face you today," the letter read. "Our son will have no memory of his father. (Brooks) took so much from us ... more than can be replaced. I'll have to guide (Doss' young son) toward forgiveness and away from hate as I struggle to do the same."

    Doss' grandmother Beretha Bradley told Brooks that she forgives him because holding hatred in her heart for him will not bring her oldest grandchild back.

    "I have a heart to forgive you for the wrongdoing that you have done," said Bradley. "I pray for you and for this family."

    Brooks will receive 402 days' credit for time served, which goes toward a mandatory two-year consecutive prison term for the weapons conviction.

    bwilliams@detroitnews.com

    (313) 222-2027

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/03/06/man-gets-36-60-years-shooting-detroit-cop-death/3068751002/