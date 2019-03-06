Buy Photo John Batdorf, event manager of MI Green Team, said Detroit has a strong vegan community. (Photo: Sarah Rahal, The Detroit News)

Detroit — The festival that features no animal products returns to Eastern Market on Thursday for the second annual Detroit's Premier Vegan Festival.

The one-day festival is touted as Detroit's foray in vegan living and eating. Its debut drew thousands last year.

The event, hosted by the Michigan Green Team in Eastern Markets Shed 5, will include entertainers, vegan resources, cooking demonstrations, panels of experts, and vegan food and treats.

The festival is set to include veg-friendly restaurants and food trucks including Cooking With Q, D'Vine Cookies, Fresh101, Greenspace & Go, Ice Cream Plant, Island Noodles, Nosh Pit Detroit, Paradice Natural Foods, Planthropie desserts, Wonder Falafel, Plum Market, SteMartaen, Unburger Grill and VDaLish.

More than 60 exhibitors will join the festival, including Crystalline Dream jewelry, Arbonne makeup, free massages from Irene's Myomassology Institute and food tastings.

Buy Photo More than 50 exhibitors packed Eastern Market for Detroit's first vegan festival. (Photo: Sarah Rahal, The Detroit News)

National speakers also are expected, including Milton Mills of the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, and national champion heavyweight boxer Emcee Cam F. Awesome.

Last year's scene showed Detroit's animal-friendly restaurants are vying to keep up with the city's up-and-coming burger spots and already-famous hot dogs. Event manager John Batdorf said Detroit placing sixth on PETA's Top 10 Vegan-Friendly Cities in the U.S. proved how prominent the vegan community is in the city.

“We were overwhelmed by the turnout and community support last year despite the blustery, cold weather, and humbled by the media attention and national recognition, including a mention in PETA's listing of Detroit as one of the Top 10 Vegan-Friendly Cities," said Batdorf. "We are really excited to offer the second annual event to the city of Detroit, and help maintain momentum within the growing vegan community, which is among the most dynamic in the country,"

The event will be open from 3-9 p.m. Thursday. Tickets can be purchased for $15 on site or www.V313.info and include free, on-site secure parking, $5 in concessions vouchers and entry in the drawing for valuable door prizes. Get event details, news and updates on Facebook/MI Green Team and the event website.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/03/06/vegan-festival-return-eastern-market-detroit/3084330002/