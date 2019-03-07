December Detroit hit-and-run victim remains in critical condition
Detroit — A woman who was struck by a hit-and-run driver in December on the city's east side while she crossed the street is still in critical condition, police said Thursday.
Investigators are asking the public for help to identify the vehicle's driver.
The crash happened at about 9:40 p.m. on Dec. 6 on Harper Avenue at Conner Street, according to authorities.
A dark-colored sports utility vehicle struck the 44-year-old woman and failed to stop after the crash. Police said the driver continued traveling on eastbound Harper.
Medics transported the woman to a hospital.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle should call the Detroit Police Department's Fatal Squad at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan (800) SPEAK-UP.
