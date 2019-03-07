A Pittsburgh-area elected official claims Detroit police assaulted her in a downtown hotel Tuesday, although police officials insist she was at fault and that body-cam video proves it.

Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner and her husband Khari Mosley traveled to Detroit this week to see the Detroit Symphony Orchestra for what Wagner’s attorney, Heather Heidelbaugh, called a “late Valentine’s Day present.”

The couple checked in at the Westin Hotel and saw the symphony performance. Then, police said, trouble started.

Wagner’s attorney said police were the aggressors. Detroit police Chief James Craig said there’s body camera footage that will show officers acted appropriately. He said he may release the video Friday.

“We got a call about a man who was in the hotel bar under the influence of alcohol,” Craig said. “The officers escorted him back up to their room; they weren’t going to arrest him. But at some point, his wife (Wagner) came out and there was a disturbance. She was arrested without incident.”

Craig said Wagner was released from the Detroit Detention Center hours later, and that he expects his officers to seek assault and battery charges against her.

Heidelbaugh said police overstepped their authority.

“After (Wagner and her husband) checked into the hotel, they went and had a steak dinner, then saw the symphony,” Heidelbaugh said. “Afterward, at about 10:30, she was exhausted, and he wasn’t, so she went to bed and he went downstairs (to the hotel bar.)

“Approximately at midnight, Khari gets in the elevator to go back to his room, but he realized he’d forgotten his key card, so he goes to the front desk and asks for another key card,” Heidelbaugh said. “They asked for ID, and he showed them. They said his name wasn’t on the reservation, and he explained his wife’s last name was different from his.”

Heidelbaugh said hotel staff claims they tried to call Wagner, but there was no answer. “They said they called; I don’t know if they did,” Heidelbaugh said. “(Wagner) said her phone never rang.

“So Khari’s downstairs trying to deal with the front desk,” Heidelbaugh said. “Eventually, they go up to the room. It’s about 1 a.m. now. She answers the door in her pajamas; she’s disoriented because she was asleep. She says she doesn’t remember the first couple sentences that were said.”

Heidelbaugh said police told Wagner her husband was being detained, and that she needed to leave the hotel. “She said, ‘why is he being detained?’ and the security guard, who is really tall, says, ‘it’s none of your business,’” Heidelbaugh said. “Then, (Wagner) looks out in the hall and sees her husband standing there in handcuffs. She opens the door and asks where they were taking him.”

Heidelbaugh said police began escorting Mosley to the hotel elevator. “She gets on the elevator and says, ‘I’m going to see where you’re taking my husband,’” Heidelbaugh said. “The officer grabbed her and threw her on the floor.”

Craig said his officers’ body-cam video shows a different version of events.

“She grabbed officer’s jacket first; she was interfering and tried to block the elevator,” Craig said. “The officers were being very polite, saying ‘ma’am, please.’ At some point she decided to grab the officer, and he pushed her off him. She started to fall, and the officer tried to grab her to break her fall, because he didn’t want her to be injured.”

Heidelbaugh said: “(Mosley) was taken back up to the room and told he had to pack up and leave, which he did happily. He checked in at a hotel across the street. She was put in a police car and taken to a detention facility. Nobody told her why she was being arrested.”

Heidelbaugh said her client was locked up for about 12 hours.

When asked if she planned on filing a lawsuit, Heidelbaugh said: “We are going to be investigating.”

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/03/07/detroit-cops-assault-westin-craig-chelsa-wagner-allegheny/3098479002/