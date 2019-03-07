Sound and lighting systems at the Detroit Masonic Temple will be upgraded as part of a concert-management deal. (Photo: John M. Galloway, Detroit News)

The Detroit Masonic Temple is expected to undergo a $2 million upgrade as part of a management deal for the venue's concert spaces.

AEG Presents, a subsidiary of Los Angeles-based AEG Live, said Thursday it has an exclusive operating and booking agreement for the Masonic Temple Theatre and Cathedral Theatre.

The company's $2 million investment over the next two years will enable it to upgrade sound and lighting systems, and restore some of the venue's historic features, said Rick Mueller, president of AEG Presents North America.

“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with the Masonic Temple and their incredible theaters which continue to play an important role in Detroit’s live music scene," he said.

Since 2013, AEG Presents has booked acts at the Masonic Temple including Jack White, Lana Del Rey and LCD Soundsystem.

Roger Sobran, president of Detroit Masonic Temple Association said the organization is happy to broaden its relationship with AEG Presents in a move he said will improve the theaters.

Nearly 100 years old, the Masonic Temple at 500 Temple has more than a half-million square feet and 1,037 rooms including two ballrooms, a Shrine building, the Chapel, a 17,500 square-foot drill hall and a cafeteria.

