Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan on Thursday is set to deliver his 2020 spending plan to Detroit's City Council.

The mayor's proposed 2019-20 fiscal budget comes on the heels of his sixth State of the City speech, in which Duggan noted some priorities would be a $10 million infusion for the city’s police department, $4.5 million to boost its workforce training programs and an allocation to hire two full-time attorneys to focus on help ex-offenders get a second chance.

Last year's $2 billion budget plan came just ahead of the city's exit from strict state oversight put in place as a condition of its landmark bankruptcy.

The state-appointed Financial Review Commission voted last April to release Detroit from oversight. Until that time, the commission had the final say on all city budgets, collective bargaining agreements and contracts larger than $750,000 under requirement that had been in place since 2014.

The city has posted balanced budgets, with surpluses, since its 2014 exit from bankruptcy. It's recent return to the bond markets for capital investment projects have earned it higher marks among rating agencies.

Detroit also has earned praise for its efforts to amass $335 million by 2024 to help deal with looming payments that will come due to its two pension funds.

The future pension obligations present one of the biggest financial challenges for the city in the coming years, since its unknown whether the funding requirements will be larger than projected.

