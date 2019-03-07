Jonathan Woods, a Detroit rapper known as "Selfmade Kash," was indicted Thursday and accused of running a credit card fraud and identity theft scheme. (Photo: YouTube)

Detroit — Federal prosecutors threw shade at a Detroit rapper and self-professed god of credit card fraud Thursday by indicting the man, who fancied jewel-encrusted necklaces made out of credit cards and bragged about his alleged crimes on Instagram.

Jonathan Woods, 25, who raps under the nickname “Selfmade Kash,” was charged with wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and possession of unauthorized access devices. He is in custody and expected to make an initial appearance in federal court Thursday.

Jonathan Woods stars in YouTube rap videos wearing a jewel-encrusted credit card necklace. (Photo: YouTube)

The indictment portrays Woods as a credit-card swiping Svengali who trained people, for a fee, how to navigate the dark web to buy stolen credit card numbers and commit identity theft.

“Woods claimed to be sophisticated at credit card fraud when, in fact, he is not,” prosecutors wrote in a six-count indictment unsealed Thursday in federal court.

The year-long scheme started in May 2017, prosecutors alleged.

Woods bragged in YouTube rap videos and on social media sites, including Twitter, that he was the greatest "swiper" of all time, meaning he was skilled at credit card fraud, prosecutors alleged.

"Woods frequently posts pictures and videos on Twitter and Instagram containing large amounts of money, credit cards, and credit card skimmers to promote his proclivity for credit card fraud," prosecutors wrote. "He also includes emojis for credit cards and a goat to represent the 'greatest of all time...'"

In various YouTube videos, Woods is seen rapping, shopping for shoes and eating at an empty Waffle House.

“When I get my credit card chain I’ma let you all see it,” he tells the waitress. “You know you’re a boss when they shut the Waffle House down for you.”

Jonathan Woods has more than 36,400 followers on Instagram. (Photo: Instagram)

The boasts brought in business, authorities allege.

People would contact Woods on social media to learn how to engage in credit card fraud, prosecutors wrote.

"Woods, in turn, sells information on how to commit identity theft and credit card fraud," according to the indictment.

Jonathan Woods, aka "Selfmade Kash," was indicted on wire fraud and identity theft charges. (Photo: Instagram)

Woods, who has more than 36,400 followers on Instagram, charged people to learn how to hunt the dark web for the best bank bank identification numbers, or BINs, belonging to stolen credit cards, prosecutors said.

"In fact, the information was worthless and many of the BINs were nonexistent," prosecutors wrote.

The scope of the scheme was unclear Thursday. If convicted, Woods could spend 20 years in federal prison.

Woods' lawyer was not identified in federal court records Thursday.

