Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has named the general counsel for the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office to fill an open judgeship in Detroit's 36th District Court.

Kristina Robinson replaces former Judge Izetta Bright, who retired at the end of 2018. Robinson will be required to run for election in November 2020 to serve the remainder of Bright's term, which ends Jan. 1, 2023.

“Kristina Robinson is a proven public servant who has dedicated her life to ensuring fair treatment of all individuals under the law,” Whitmer said in a statement announcing the appointment Thursday. “I have full confidence that she will continue to ensure the scales of justice remain balanced.”

Robinson is a graduate of the University of Michigan, where she received a bachelor’s degree. She received her juris doctorate from the University of Detroit Mercy School of Law.

Last year, Robinson was appointed to serve on the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission. Her term on the commission is slated to end next month.

