Musician R. Kelly arrives at the Daley Center for a hearing in his child support case at the Daley Center, Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Chicago. (Photo: Ashlee Rezin, Chicago Sun-Times)

A woman who alleges she was molested by singer R. Kelly at age 13 during a 2001 Detroit tour stop is blasting his denial of the claims.

In a statement her lawyer, Gloria Allred, issued Friday, the woman said “listening to R. Kelly's denials about what he did to underage girls like me was very hurtful. He needs to tell the truth and he needs to stop playing the victim. He was the adult and I was the child. He had no right to take advantage of me when I was only a 13 year old child.”

Allred said her client “has been interviewed by law enforcement and has answered all of their questions. If necessary she is willing to testify under oath about her allegations.”

Detroit police representatives could not immediately confirm Friday night whether the woman has been interviewed by city investigators.

Last month, Kelly was indicted in Cook County, Illinois, on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Prosecutors have said the Grammy-winning entertainer abused four victims — three of them underage girls — over 12 years.

Kelly, who is facing other legal issues, has denied the allegations. In an interview with "CBS This Morning" that aired Wednesday, the 52-year-old said "all of (the victims) are lying," and blamed social media for the allegations. "I have been buried alive, but I'm alive," the singer said.

Detroit police Chief James Craig said Wednesday that Chicago investigators contacted his office several weeks ago after a woman told authorities there that Kelly had sex with her.

The chief said the woman, who no longer lives in Michigan, initially referred Detroit investigators to her attorney late last month.

