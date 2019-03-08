Police arrested a man suspected of stealing a pickup truck and leading police on a car chase that ended in Hazel Park. (Photo: WJBK-TV (Channel 2))

Hazel Park — A Detroit carjacking Friday resulted in a high-speed vehicle chase, a vehicle crash, and a brief foot chase that ended in Hazel Park when the suspect stopped running, raised his hands, and laid on the ground.

The dramatic chase, freeway smash-up and arrest were captured live by a WJBK-TV (Channel 2) news helicopter camera.

Detroit police at 7:26 a.m. Friday were dispatched to a carjacking scene in the 13900 block of Archdale on Detroit's west side, said Holly Lowe, Detroit police officer.

"The victim was a black male in his early 20s, and the suspect, a black male, stole a 2012 Chevy Colorado (pickup)," Lowe said. The victim was not reportedly injured, she said.

"The victim reported that the vehicle had a tracking system, so Commercial Auto Theft was tracking it," Lowe said. "The vehicle went to different locations throughout the city."

Officers tracked down the truck and a high-speed chase ensued. The Fox 2 video shows the white truck headed northbound on I-75. The driver tried to squeeze between two SUVs and sideswipes the vehicle on the right.

The truck then veered out of control and spun on the freeway, ending up pointed in the wrong direction in the middle of the roadway.

The suspect then ran from the vehicle before being caught after a foot pursuit by police.

ghunter@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2134

Twitter: @GeorgeHunter_DN

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/03/08/detroit-carjacking-ends-chase-crash-and-arrest/3102896002/