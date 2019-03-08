A Detroit man died after catching on fire Friday at his home on the city's west side, investigators said.

Firefighters were called to the 16300 block of Asbury Park at about 4:15 p.m. after the 38-year-old had fled his basement engulfed in flames and then collapsed in the street, Detroit Deputy Fire Commissioner David Fornell said.

Crews extinguished his smoldering clothes before medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The blaze was confined to the basement of the house, where the man lived with at least two other people, Fornell said. No other injuries were reported.

City arson investigators are working to determine the cause.

