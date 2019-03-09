There is still time to grab tickets for "Hamilton" during its six-week showing in Detroit. (Photo: Courtesy of Broadway In Detroit)

Detroit — If you're still on the hunt for "Hamilton" tickets, you're not "Helpless."

There are many tickets still available through the box office for the highly-anticipated show and numerous fakes roaming online.

Broadway In Detroit is warning buyers to beware of scammers lurking on social media and through numerous third-party sellers advertising tickets — which they may or may not actually have — at highly inflated prices.

Tickets for "Hamilton," which is showing at the Fisher Theatre from Tuesday through April 21, are still available through Ticketmaster, the sole, authorized ticketing agent for Broadway In Detroit.

Tickets for the show start at $235 and do not exceed $350. A few premium seats are priced at $505 for each performance, officials say. The price does not include applicable fees, about $16 a ticket. Currently, fans can purchase two lower level tickets for $500 with fees.

Any tickets being sold for hundreds or thousands of dollars are probably being sold from a third-party ticket broker with no guarantee the tickets are genuine, officials say.

Beware of buying from secondary sites, which includes bogus Facebook event pages. If you purchase tickets, don’t post photos of them online as it is possible to copy a photo to re-sell, officials say.

"Additionally, Broadway In Detroit box offices cannot reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets sold through a third party or ticket reseller," officials say. "Broadway In Detroit is also unable to contact third-party purchasers with pertinent updates or changes regarding performances."

If you see an offer that seems too good to be true, it probably is. But, if it's through the official lottery, $10 is the real deal.

For every performance of Hamilton at the Fisher Theatre this season, 40 tickets will be sold via digital lottery for $10.

The lottery will open at 11 a.m. two days before each performance and close 9 a.m. the day before the performance. Enter via the “Hamilton” app for your smartphone or go online to hamiltonmusical.com/lottery to register. Those chosen will be notified via text or email and will be permitted to purchase one or two tickets. Seats must be purchased online via credit card by 4 p.m. the day before the performance or the tickets will be forfeited.

Safe Ticket Buying Tips for 'Hamilton' in Detroit:

Use Broadway In Detroit’s exclusive and official ticket partner, Ticketmaster, or visit the Fisher Theatre box office in person.

Avoid unofficial venue/ticket/show sites with ticket links. Don’t be fooled by secondary sites that imply affiliation with Broadway In Detroit by using photos of the venue and images or information about upcoming shows.

Make note that the official website for Broadway In Detroit and the Fisher Theatre is www.BroadwayInDetroit.com where you can find current and accurate information.

Check that the show/date/venue you are being offered is actually scheduled.

Check the official seating map of the Fisher Theatre at www.BroadwayInDetroit.com to be sure seat locations actually exist.

If you hear a show is “sold-out”, first check www.BroadwayInDetroit.com to confirm that is the case.

You shouldn’t pay more than face-value, but re-sale is legal. Research to see if you’re paying too much.

If you are scammed, report it! Broadway In Detroit can’t always fix the problem, but they want to try to help prevent it. Please call the Fisher Theatre box office at (313) 872-1000, ext. #0 or visit in person at 3011 West Grand Blvd., Detroit.

If you see an offer that seems too good to be true, it probably is. There are many bogus sites.

If you purchase tickets, don’t post photos of them online as it is possible to copy a photo to re-sell.

