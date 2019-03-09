Fisherman James Gibelyou, left, watches a rescue crew on a airboat prepare to go back on the ice to rescue stranded fishermen off Catawba Island State Park, Ohio in Lake Erie, on Saturday, March 9, 2019. (Photo: THE BLADE/LORI KING, AP)

Port Clinton, Ohio – Authorities say nearly four dozen fishermen trapped on an ice floe in Lake Erie have been rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard and local emergency personnel in northern Ohio.

The Coast Guard and Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office began receiving reports around 8:30 a.m. Saturday that a large number of people had become stuck on an ice floe that had broken off from the main ice pack connected to Catawba Island.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Brian McCrum says the Coast Guard launched helicopters out of Detroit, and local rescue personnel sent airboats to retrieve the stranded fishermen. McCrum says 46 people were rescued, including two fishermen who were hoisted by helicopter and received medical assessments.

About 100 people made it back to shore on their own.

