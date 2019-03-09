Buy Photo A 47-year-old man suffered a grazed gunshot wound and his passenger, a 36-year-old woman, was shot in the arm. (Photo: The Detroit News)

Detroit — A man and woman were taken to the hospital early Saturday after being shot on the city's west side, police said.

The shooting occurred at 3 a.m. on Joy and Greenview Road near the alley, police say.

The victims were driving in a 2005 black Lincoln and pulled over at a station on Joy Road to use the restroom. Once they exited the vehicle, they heard multiple gunshots fired and realized they were shot, police said.

A 47-year-old man suffered a grazed gunshot wound and his passenger, a 36-year-old woman, was shot in the arm.

After the shooting, the victims drove to the Detroit Police Department's sixth precinct for assistance. They were taken to the hospital and both are listed in temporary serious condition.

