Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Julian Akyan, 29, in connection with having dogs used for fighting, cruelty to animals and weapons offenses. (Photo: David Guralnick/The Detroit News)

Detroit — A 29-year-old Detroit man has been charged with illegal dog-fighting after more than 30 dogs were recovered with bites and injuries.

Julian Akyan, 29, is expected to be arraigned in 36th District court at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Akyan in connection with having dogs used for fighting, cruelty to animals and weapons offenses.

According to the Prosecutor's Office, the Detroit Police Department and the Michigan Humane Society conducted an investigation at a house in the 14000 block of Edmore and three other Detroit locations connected to Akyan. He allegedly possessed animals and equipment for the purpose of illegal dog fighting. He also allegedly had firearms and ammunition.

Charges include a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, animal fighting, possession of fighting animals/equipment, cruelty to 10 or more animals, cruelty to 4 to 10 animals and five additional charges of felony firearm.

The Michigan Humane Society said Saturday that is was waiving adoption fees at its shelters to encourage adoptions and make room for the dozens of dogs from the fighting ring.

"To help ease the strain on our shelter teams as we begin to care for these dogs, we need to move as many of our adoptable animals into forever homes as soon as possible," the humane society posted on its Facebook page.

