Walter Galloway (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit — A 35-year-old Detroit man faces 14 felony charges surrounding the March 3 shooting death of a 28-year-old man on Detroit's west side.

On March 3, at 12:35 a.m., on the 19800 block of Asbury Park — south of West Eight Mile, east of the Southfield Freeway — police say two men engaged in a physical altercation, and then gunshots were fired, and then the suspect drove off in an allegedly stolen silver 2005 Buick Rendezvous.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Galloway with two different murder charges: first-degree premeditated, and felony murder. He has also been charged with seven counts of felony firearm, three counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of firearms possession by a felon, and one count of unlawful driving away of an automobile.

At his arraignment Monday, at Detroit's 36th District Court, Galloway was denied bond, and will remain in Wayne County Jail as his case is decided.

Galloway is due back in court March 20 for a probable cause conference and again on 27 for a preliminary examination, both before Judge Michael Wagner.

