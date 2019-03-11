Buy Photo Pastor Albert Weathers listens to testimony in 36th District Court in Detroit during a preliminary hearing in the death of Kelly Stough, Feb. 25, 2019. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

A preliminary hearing regrading a Sterling Heights pastor accused of killing a transgender Detroit woman resumed Monday in 36th District Court.

Albert Weathers, 46, is accused of killing 36-year-old Kelly Stough. Stough's body was found near McNichols at Brush at about 6 a.m. on Dec. 7. She had been shot to death.

Stough, also known as Keanna Mattel, died of a single gunshot wound in her left underarm. Assistant Wayne County Medical Examiner Dr. David Moons ruled Stough's death a homicide.

On Feb. 25, a self-admitted sex worker testified Feb. 25 that Weathers routinely sought out "dates" in the Six Mile Woodward area.

Kyra Butts, a transgender woman, testified in 36th District Court on the 25th that Weathers, frequented the Palmer Park area and patronized her and other prostitutes, many of whom are transgender women.

"He was one of the guys that I hooked up with," Butts said. "He would drive around a lot before he would pick someone up."

Butts said she stopped going on "dates" with Weathers because he would give her the "run around" when it came to how much she would be paid for her services.

Weathers, 46, has been charged with open murder.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/03/11/pastor-testimony-continues-killing-transgender-woman/3130565002/