Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)

Detroit — A 30-year-old woman died Monday morning after her vehicle crossed the center line of traffic on Detroit's east side, striking another vehicle head-on and leaving that driver in critical condition, police said.

The crash took place at 5:27 a.m. on Conner at Longview, said Latrice Crawford, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman.

The woman's GMC Terrain crossed the center line and hit a Ford Taurus head-on, Crawford said..

The woman driving the GMC was transported to an area hospital, but was dead on arrival.

The driver of the Taurus, a 54-year-old man, was also transported to an area hospital.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/03/11/police-woman-dies-head-crash-east-side/3128062002/