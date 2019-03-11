Police: Woman dies in head-on crash on east side
Detroit — A 30-year-old woman died Monday morning after her vehicle crossed the center line of traffic on Detroit's east side, striking another vehicle head-on and leaving that driver in critical condition, police said.
The crash took place at 5:27 a.m. on Conner at Longview, said Latrice Crawford, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman.
The woman's GMC Terrain crossed the center line and hit a Ford Taurus head-on, Crawford said..
The woman driving the GMC was transported to an area hospital, but was dead on arrival.
The driver of the Taurus, a 54-year-old man, was also transported to an area hospital.
