Two charged in Detroit auto thefts
Two Detroit men have been charged in connection with auto thefts in the city, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Monday.
Police tracked down a stolen vehicle near Linwood and Lawton on the city's west side early Friday. Prosecutors allege that the men, Rodil Roberto Johnson-Smith and Coriante Dewayne Harras, entered the car and drove to Sussex and Curtis, investigators said in a statement.
When officers tried to pull over Johnson-Smith, 23, he allegedly "increased his speed, disregarded lights and sirens, sideswiping vehicles before striking the retaining wall on I-75," officials said. Police apprehended him shortly after.
Harras, 27, later was arrested on the Southfield Freeway service drive near Seven Mile.
Both men were arraigned Sunday on one count each of receiving and concealing stolen property/motor vehicle and unlawful driving away an automobile.
Bond was set at $10,000. Probable-cause conferences are scheduled for 8:30 a.m. March 20 before 36th District Court Judge William McConico.
Preliminary examinations were set for March 27.
