Samaria Dorsey (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit — A 21-year-old Detroit woman, Samaria Dorsey, faces a charge of felony murder in the death of a 19-year-old man who was found dead Christmas Eve on a sidewalk on Detroit's west side.

At about 2:30 a.m. December 24, police were dispatched to the 15800 block of Wisconsin to check on an unresponsive man found lying on the sidewalk, said Officer Holly Lowe, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. The area is south of Puritan and west of Wyoming.

The man died at the scene. Police declared the death suspicious.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner identified the victim as a 19-year-old man named Frans Younan. He died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and his death was a homicide, the medical examiner's office ruled.

Dorsey was denied bond at her arraignment Thursday, and will remain at Wayne County Jail as her case proceeds. She's due back at Detroit's 36th District Court for a probable cause conference on March 21, and a preliminary examination on March 28, both before Judge Ronald Giles.

Dorsey is also facing one count of armed robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, related to an incident the week before the Christmas Eve homicide, according to Wayne County court records,

At her preliminary examination last month, she was bound over for trial and is due for an arraignment before Third Circuit Court Judge Qiana Lillard March 14.

