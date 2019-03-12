Buy Photo A shooting at a motorcycle club on Detroit's east side ended with three men in the hospital March 12, 2019. (Photo: James David Dickson, The Detroit News)

Detroit — Three men are recovering after being shot early Tuesday at a motorcycle club on Detroit's east side, police said.

The shooting took place about 2:45 a.m. on the 11000 block of Harper, which is west of Conner.

Police said a man with dreadlocks, wearing a blue shirt and armed with a handgun, started shooting while inside the club and that investigators found several spent shell casings.

Buy Photo Three men, ages 32, 26 and 39, were shot inside a motorcycle club in Detroit March 12, 2019. (Photo: James David Dickson, The Detroit News)

Police believe a shootout took place in the parking lot outside as well as inside the club, leaving three men wounded. A 32-year-old, shot in his left thigh, was listed in stable condition Tuesday morning. A 26-year-old, shot multiple times in the buttocks, as well as his right arm and right hand, was in temporary serious condition. A 39-year-old was shot in the left hip and left hand and listed in temporary serious condition, police said.

All three victims were privately taken to an area hospital.

