Detroit — Three men are recovering after being shot early Tuesday at a motorcycle club on Detroit's east side, police said.
The shooting took place about 2:45 a.m. on the 11000 block of Harper, which is west of Conner.
Police said a man with dreadlocks, wearing a blue shirt and armed with a handgun, started shooting while inside the club and that investigators found several spent shell casings.
Police believe a shootout took place in the parking lot outside as well as inside the club, leaving three men wounded. A 32-year-old, shot in his left thigh, was listed in stable condition Tuesday morning. A 26-year-old, shot multiple times in the buttocks, as well as his right arm and right hand, was in temporary serious condition. A 39-year-old was shot in the left hip and left hand and listed in temporary serious condition, police said.
All three victims were privately taken to an area hospital.
