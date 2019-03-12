Dominique Moore (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit — What started as a date between two people who had chatted online ended in an armed robbery and 12 felony charges levied against a man, according to authorities.

On the night of February 11, about 9:30 p.m., police say a 27-year-old man arrived on the 19000 block of Ohio to meet a 44-year-old woman he'd been communicating with over the internet, said Latrice Crawford, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. The area is south of West Seven Mile and east of Wyoming.

Police say that at some point in the night, the suspect came downstairs with gloves on his hands and a gun in one hand. He ordered the victim to give up her valuables.

The victim cooperated, handing over her phone and other items. She was not hurt in the attack, but told police she couldn't remember much more of what happened.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged the man suspected in that robbery, Dominique Moore, with 12 felony counts in the incident.

That consists of six counts of felony firearm, one count of firearms possession by a felon, one count of ammunition possession by a felon, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, one of assault with intent to rob while armed, one count of unlawful imprisonment, and armed robbery.

Per the Michigan Department of Corrections, Moore was sentenced in April 2011 to four to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree home invasion, which took place in Wayne County in November 2010. Records show he was paroled in 2018.

At his arraignment Monday, at Detroit's 36th District Court, Moore was given a $150,000 cash or surety bond. But Wayne County Jail records still list him as an inmate as of Tuesday.

Moore is due for a probable cause conference on March 21 and a preliminary examination on March 28, both before Judge Michael Wagner.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/03/12/online-date-ends-armed-robbery/3139315002/