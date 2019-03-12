$2,500 reward announced in 2018 Detroit fatal shooting
Nearly four months after a man was fatally shot on Detroit's west side, Crime Stoppers of Michigan has announced a $2,500 reward for tips to find a suspect.
Relatives last heard from Robert Acevedo after the father of three dropped off his son around 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18, investigators said.
Around 9:20 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call of shots fired on the 6800 block of St. Marys and found the 30-year-old barber in his 2018 Dodge Ram wounded from multiple gunshots. He was pronounced dead upon arriving at a hospital.
Anyone with information can anonymously reach Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or go to www.1800speakup.org.
