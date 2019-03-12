Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for tips in his slaying. (Photo: Crime Stoppers)

Nearly four months after a man was fatally shot on Detroit's west side, Crime Stoppers of Michigan has announced a $2,500 reward for tips to find a suspect.

Relatives last heard from Robert Acevedo after the father of three dropped off his son around 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18, investigators said.

Around 9:20 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call of shots fired on the 6800 block of St. Marys and found the 30-year-old barber in his 2018 Dodge Ram wounded from multiple gunshots. He was pronounced dead upon arriving at a hospital.

Anyone with information can anonymously reach Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or go to www.1800speakup.org.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/03/12/reward-tips-2018-detroit-fatal-shooting/3146134002/