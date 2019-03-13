Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)

Detroit — A woman died late Tuesday night in a firebombing on Detroit's west side that left her "burned beyond recognition," police said.

Police said the fatal firebombing took place about 11:30 p.m. on the 10000 block of Joy Road, at Wyoming.

Police found the victim in the upstairs area of a building on the block. They say a man was spotted throwing a flammable device at the building, which caught fire.

The suspect was spotted leaving the scene in large vehicle — possibly a dark Chevy Avalanche.

The woman died at the scene. Wayne County Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/03/13/firebombing-detroit-woman-killed/3148735002/