Buy Photo Convicted drug dealer Rick Wershe Jr., otherwise known as “White Boy Rick,” was 17 when he was arrested in 1988 on a charge of possession with intent to deliver 650 grams of cocaine. (Photo: David Coates / The Detroit News, file)

Richard Wershe Jr., who served three decades behind bars on drug charges in Michigan, could learn Wednesday whether he'll be freed from prison in Florida ahead of schedule.

Wershe, who gained notoriety as "White Boy Rick" for dealing drugs as a teenager in Detroit in the 1980s, is scheduled for a commutation hearing before officials with the Florida Department of Corrections.

Officials announced in December that Wershe would be released from prison in Florida in November 2020, rather than April 2021, and Wednesday's hearing could result in an even earlier release. A commutation reduces a sentence but does not nullify the underlying conviction.

Wershe, who has been in prison since 1988, was paroled from Michigan's corrections system in July 2017 and sent to Florida to serve time for a 2006 conviction involving a stolen car ring.

Wershe has said he pleaded guilty to racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering to spare his mother and sister from further problems. He was sentenced to five years in prison.

“I know that I messed up,” Wershe told the Michigan panel in July 2017. “I can’t go back. I can (only) go forward. You will never see me again (if paroled).”

Wershe, who gained notoriety during Detroit's crack cocaine epidemic, was convicted in 1988 of manufacturing/possession with intent to deliver more than 650 grams of cocaine.

A movie about Wershe's life debuted on the big screen in September starring Matthew McConaughey.

Authorities say he rose to become a ranking drug lords in one of Detroit's roughest neighborhoods more than three decades ago. But his supporters, his lawyers and retired FBI agents say he was nothing more than an informant who helped to put away the city's most notorious drug kingpins.

Wershe, called “Ricky” by neighborhood pals, was a baby-faced teen who moved easily among other high-profile street drug dealers, mostly African-Americans, on the city’s east side.

But his attorney. Ralph Musilli, has said Wershe was barely out of puberty when he was pushed into the drug underworld by federal agents and police to infiltrate some of the city’s most prolific and dangerous drug cartels. Musilli said Wershe was a paid FBI informant who shared a government informant identification number with his now-deceased father, Richard Wershe Sr.

“He could get in and out of (drug houses),” Musilli said. “Police would drop him off at them.”

Wershe's dad, who owned a gun shop on the city’s east side, was a small-time arms dealer who also made money on the side by selling information about neighborhood crooks and drug dealers to federal agents. The elder Wershe ended up introducing his young son to the informant business, according to Musilli.

Wershe’s mom, Darlene McCormick, said her son’s troubles began after she let his father take him back to the old neighborhood on Hampshire near Dickerson on the city’s east side.

“I should have not let him go live with his father,” said McCormick, who said her son was OK when he lived with her in the suburbs.

In 1987, when Wershe was arrested, he had 9,000 grams of cocaine and $30,000 in cash on him.

By that time, Wershe, who was 17, was a father to two young daughters. His youngest child, a son, would be born shortly after he was incarcerated.

Wershe was convicted in 1988 of possession to deliver more than 650 grams of a controlled substance. The abolished laws Wershe was sentenced under were so-called “lifer” laws, while current law allows for parole.

Wershe told The News during a phone interview in February 2017 from a Michigan prison that he regrets the time behind bars has robbed him of his ability to be a father to his three children, then ages 29-32. He also has six grandchildren.

“It’s been heartbreaking,” Wershe said. “I was never there (as) a parent for them.”

