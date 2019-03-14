A 77-year-old woman crossing McNichols on Detroit's west side was killed Wednesday night after being hit by a vehicle, police said. (Photo: BRYAN R. SMITH / AFP/Getty Images)

Detroit — A 77-year-old woman crossing McNichols on Detroit's west side was killed Wednesday night after being hit by a vehicle, police said.

The crash, at about 7:15 p.m., occurred at West McNichols and Oak Drive, west of Livernois.

Witnesses told police the pedestrian was crossing McNichols when she was hit by a burgundy 2011 Lincoln MKX.

Police say the driver of the MKX, a 22-year-old man, said he was trying to make a left turn onto westbound McNichols when he hit the woman.

After the crash, he attempted CPR and to aid to the victim until medics arrived.

The woman died from her injuries.

