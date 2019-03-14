Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke Thursday at the Michigan Chronicle's Pancakes &Politics forum at the Detroit Athletic Club. (Photo: Charles E. Ramirez)

Detroit — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday made a case to elected officials and community leaders for her proposed 2020 state budget that aims to fund road repairs and schools, and ensure clean drinking water.

"The goal is to make sure we get to a place where every young person has opportunity and a great education, where every family has clean water, every person in Michigan has the skills they need to get into a high wage job, that this is a place where business grows and thrives and comes to for opportunity and we fix the damn roads," the governor said.

She made the remarks during a speech at the Michigan Chronicle's Pancake & Politics forum held at the Detroit Athletic Club in downtown Detroit. Founded in 1936, the Michigan Chronicle is a weekly newspaper that serves Metro Detroit's African-American community.

The event, now in its 14th year, is a series of four forums. Whitmer's speech kicked off this year's series.

Last week, she unveiled her first executive budget, which includes a 45-cent-per-gallon fuel tax increase to pay for state road repairs, an additional $507 million in K-12 school classroom spending and a boost in spending to improve water and environmental infrastructure.

Detroit NAACP president and church pastor Wendell Anthony said he liked much of what Whitmer is proposing in the budget.

He requested the governor make sure roads in his community — not just freeways and main thoroughfares in the city — get fixed.

"I'm not just talking about Woodward and Jefferson," he said. "I'm talking about Linwood and Baxter and Fenkell."

It's important, he said, that when the state is hiring contractors to do the road work, it taps companies owned by and that employ Detroiters.

Wendell also urged her to do something about the high auto insurance rates in Detroit.

Whitmer told Wendell she understands his position. She said that she tapped the Michigan Department of Transportation's first-ever African-American director, Paul Ajegba.

"I really believe in what you're saying and we're working hard or policies and practices reflect that," she said.

Under her proposed budget, the 45-cent gas tax hike would be phased in over three intervals and would generate about $2.5 billion a year for fixing roads.

She said it's estimated the tax will cost consumers an extra $23 a month at the pump but that would be offset by earned income tax credits, repeal of the state's pensioner tax and savings from not having to pay for auto repairs due to potholes. Whitmer said if the Legislature approves the budget, the state would be able to implement the other parts of her plan, such as an increase in funding for schools and infrastructure.

Her proposed school funding boost includes a per-pupil increase between $120 and $180, depending on current district funding levels. The minimum allowance would rise from $7,871 to $8,051 per student, while the maximum would rise from $8,409 to $8,529.

The budget proposal also calls for earmarking $13.9 million of the state's general fund to enhance monitoring of emerging public health threats, such as contaminated drinking water.

"It is not small and it is not easy," she said. "It will be difficult for some. But the fact of the matter is, if we don't do this, the cost will go up and up and the cost to our society will go up and up as well."

