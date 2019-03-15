Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)

Detroit — An 18-year-old man has died after being shot Friday morning on the city's west side, police said.

The shooting happened at about 12:51 a.m. in the area of Linwood and Glendale, according to authorities.

Witnesses are not cooperating with investigators, but told police they heard shots fired and realized the victim had been struck, officials said.

One of the witnesses drove the victim to a hospital where he died, they said. The witness refused to identify himself to officers, police said.

