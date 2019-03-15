Man dies after being hit by unknown vehicle on Detroit's west side
Detroit — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a man on the city's west side, officials said.
The crash happened at about 2:05 a.m. Friday near Linwood and Lawrence streets, according to authorities.
Police said they have not been able to identify the victim yet, but he may be in his 30s.
According to a preliminary investigation, a woman called 911 to report the man had been struck by a white sport utility vehicle and was lying in the street.
Medics took the man to a hospital where he was declared dead.
