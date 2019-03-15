The suspect was talking on his phone before the cashier opened the register. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit police are working to find a man caught on camera robbing a McDonald's on the east side last month.

The suspect was talking on his phone inside the restaurant in the 10000 block of Gratiot about 10:45 a.m. Feb. 13 but when a cashier opened the register, he pushed her away and stole an undisclosed amount of cash, investigators said in a statement.

The suspect fled on foot east on Knodell, according to the release.

Authorities on Friday released surveillance footage of the man, who is described as about 30 years old, 200 pounds, with a beard and dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a black skull cap, tan jacket with a red jacket underneath and dark pants.

Anyone who recognizes him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct at (313) 596-5540. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

