Detroit — Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting of a woman on the city's west side.

Officials said the shooting happened at about 11:19 p.m. Thursday in the 5000 block of Begole near West Warren Avenue and McGraw.

The victim, 18, was sitting in a vehicle with a friend when another vehicle approached and a man got out. He fired multiple shots at the victim and her friend before getting back into his vehicle and driving away.

Police said the victim was struck by one of the bullets and was taken to a hospital. Officials said they did not have any information on her condition.

