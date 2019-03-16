Buy Photo A young woman was hospitalized Saturday after police found her with a gunshot wound to her face. (Photo: The Detroit News)

Detroit — A young woman was hospitalized Saturday after police found her with a gunshot wound to her face.

Detroit police officers responded to a call for help at 1:10 a.m. in the 10000 block of Gratiot Avenue on the city's east side.

When they arrived, the woman, who is between the ages of 18-25, was sitting inside the home and was unable to talk. She was taken to the hospital and her condition is unknown.

Police have not identified the shooter. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detroit Police at (313) 596-2200 or CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

