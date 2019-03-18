Buy Photo Detroit Police Cpl. Dewayne Jones stands with his attorney Pamella Szydlak as they listens to Judge Cylenthia LaToye Miller during his hearing. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

Jurors on Monday began deliberating the fate of a Detroit police corporal accused of repeatedly punching a naked and mentally ill woman inside a hospital last summer.

Dewayne Jones is on trial for misdemeanor assault and battery before 36th District Court Judge Kenneth King.

Several witnesses, including hospital staff, testified last week. One of those witnesses, a hospital worker, said Jones "lost it" after the 29-year-old Detroit man spit at him Aug. 1 in the trauma-patient area of Detroit Receiving Hospital.

"Once the spitting started, everything went crazy," said Rebecca Means, a patient representative for the hospital.

Means said she didn't witness every part of the incident but said she could "hear" the woman spitting.

A nurse, Mindy Drain, and another hospital employee, Rebecca Means, testified they saw the patient acting aggressively at the hospital.

Assistant Wayne County Prosecutor Joshua Holman told jurors during opening arguments Thursday that Jones "landed" several blows on the mentally ill woman, hitting her in the head, shoulder and back as many as 13 times during the 15-second incident.

"(The woman) was going through a clear mental breakdown," Holman said. "It was clear she was not in her right mind. Some say Officer Jones did not have a right to strike (the woman). She did not represent any physical threat."

Jones' defense attorney Pamella Szydlak told jurors in her opening statement that the mentally ill woman spit on her client and bit him twice.

Szydlak said Jones was taking the woman into the hospital's crisis unit to be evaluated. She said the officer got a sheet for the woman, covered her up and took her inside.

The defense attorney said shortly after the woman was in the hospital, she became "vulgar, violent and aggressive."

"You can see the anger in her face, the venom in her face," said Szydlak, adding that the woman became more aggressive in spite of Jones' efforts to calm her and protect hospital staff.

Felony charges were dismissed against Jones in January by Judge Cylenthia Miller, who said the woman "was completely out of control" and that Jones "had the presence of mind" to get control of her.

If found guilty of the misdemeanor charge, Jones could face up to 93 days in jail and be fined $500.

