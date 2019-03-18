Detroit police seek suspect in west side shooting
Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to identify a suspect in a fatal Saturday shooting on the city's west side.
The shooting happened at about 8:50 p.m. in the area of West McNichols and Greenfield. A man shot the victim with the victim's own gun, according to authorities.
Police said the incident began as an argument inside a business. The victim left the business, returned with a gun and pointed it at the other man. The two men fought over the weapon, which the second man wrestled away.
Officials said the victim fell to the ground and the second man shot him.
The shooter then fled on foot, heading south on Greenfield.
Authorities said medics took the victim to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police released images of the suspect captured by the business' security system.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the shooting, they should call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
