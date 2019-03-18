Detroit — A man believed to be between 25 and 35 years old died early Monday morning after crashing his SUV into a pole in a single vehicle crash on Detroit's east side, police said.

The crash took place about 12:20 a.m. in the area of Gratiot and East Grand Boulevard, said Officer Holly Lowe, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman.

Lowe said the victim was driving a black 2008 Chevy Suburban "at a high rate of speed" when the vehicle struck a pole, wounding the driver and a 21-year-old male passenger.

Both men were taken to the hospital, but the driver died from his injuries. The passenger is listed in critical condition.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/03/18/driver-dies-after-hitting-pole-at-high-rate-speed-east-side/3200262002/