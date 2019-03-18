Detroit — A 37-year-old Detroit man has been denied bond on premeditated murder and gun charges he's facing in what police described as a domestic violence homicide Friday morning on Detroit's west side.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Davonte Squalls with first-degree premeditated murder, firearms possession by a felon and two counts of felony firearm.

At about 11 a.m. police were dispatched on a report of domestic violence to the 2300 block of Clements, which is north of West Davison and west of Rosa Parks Boulevard.

Latrice Crawford, a Detroit police spokesman, said that during an altercation between the 43-year-old female victim and the 37-year-old suspect, the victim was shot.

She was declared dead at the scene.

Davonte Squalls (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Michigan Department of Corrections records say Squalls was paroled in November 2016 and was to get off parole in November. Squalls had pleaded no-contest to charges of assault with a deadly weapon and firearms possession by a felon in May 2016.

Squalls was denied bond at his arraignment Sunday and will remain at Wayne County Jail.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/03/18/felon-denied-bond-domestic-violence-homicide/3203545002/