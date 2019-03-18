Felon denied bond in domestic violence homicide
Detroit — A 37-year-old Detroit man has been denied bond on premeditated murder and gun charges he's facing in what police described as a domestic violence homicide Friday morning on Detroit's west side.
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Davonte Squalls with first-degree premeditated murder, firearms possession by a felon and two counts of felony firearm.
At about 11 a.m. police were dispatched on a report of domestic violence to the 2300 block of Clements, which is north of West Davison and west of Rosa Parks Boulevard.
Latrice Crawford, a Detroit police spokesman, said that during an altercation between the 43-year-old female victim and the 37-year-old suspect, the victim was shot.
She was declared dead at the scene.
Michigan Department of Corrections records say Squalls was paroled in November 2016 and was to get off parole in November. Squalls had pleaded no-contest to charges of assault with a deadly weapon and firearms possession by a felon in May 2016.
Squalls was denied bond at his arraignment Sunday and will remain at Wayne County Jail.
