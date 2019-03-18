Detroit — A 31-year-old Detroit man facing murder and gun charges in the shooting death of a 24-year-old man outside a Michigan Avenue strip club in December has been denied bond in the case.

The shooting took place Dec. 27 at about 2:15 a.m., outside the Crazy Horse strip club on the 8100 block of Michigan, west of Central.

Howard Copeland, 31, faces charges of second-degree murder and felony firearm.

Officer Holly Lowe, a Detroit police spokeswoman, said there was an altercation between the 24-year-old victim and a group of men, and the victim was shot. He died from his injuries.

Video of the fight showed the suspect leave the scene in a black Jaguar, police said.

At his arraignment Friday, Copeland was denied bond and was remanded to Wayne County Jail.

He's due in court on March 28 for a probable cause conference, and on April 3 for a preliminary examination, both before Judge William McConico.

