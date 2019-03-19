Buy Photo An overturned car on Interstate 94 near Chalmers. (Photo: Kevin Hardy, The Detroit News)

Detroit — A crash on westbound Interstate 94 near Cadieux has blocked a couple of lanes, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

MDOT said at about 11:30 a.m. only the left lane of westbound I-94 is open. The crash happened at about 10:30 a.m.

A crash has blocked all but the left lane of westbound Interstate 94 at Cadieux, according to MDOT. (Photo: Michigan Department of Transportation)

Traffic appears to be backed up to Morross, according to MDOT's Mi Drive traffic information map.

