LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — A crash on westbound Interstate 94 near Cadieux has blocked a couple of lanes, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

MDOT said at about 11:30 a.m. only the left lane of westbound I-94 is open. The crash happened at about 10:30 a.m.

Traffic appears to be backed up to Morross, according to MDOT's Mi Drive traffic information map.

cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

 

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/03/19/crash-causes-backup-wb-94-near-cadieux/3211328002/