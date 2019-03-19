Crash causes backup on WB I-94 near Cadieux
Detroit — A crash on westbound Interstate 94 near Cadieux has blocked a couple of lanes, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
MDOT said at about 11:30 a.m. only the left lane of westbound I-94 is open. The crash happened at about 10:30 a.m.
Traffic appears to be backed up to Morross, according to MDOT's Mi Drive traffic information map.
