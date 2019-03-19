JC Deandrey Hogan (Photo: Wayne County Prosecutor's Office)

A 30-year-old Detroit man was charged Tuesday in connection with a weekend car crash that killed a 62-year-old man..

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged JC Deandrey Hogan, 30, with operating while intoxicated causing death, driving with a suspended license causing death and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with an occupant under the age of 16 in the death of Gregory Anderson, also of Detroit.

Hogan was arraigned Tuesday before Magistrate Bari Blake Wood of 36th District Court.

According to the prosecutor's office, Anderson was struck at the intersection of Van Dyke and E. Seven Mile around 8:43 p.m. Saturday. Officers found him in the street. Anderson was transported to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

Hogan and his 9-year-old son were found in their vehicle, which had gone off the roadway and struck a tree. The child suffered a minor injury to his head and was treated by medics at the scene.

Hogan is scheduled for a preliminary exam at 9 a.m. April 8 before Judge Michael Wagner in 36th District Court.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. April 1, also before Wagner.

Hogan was given a $100,000/10 percent bond.

bwilliams@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2027

