Dewayne Jones (Photo: Wayne County Proscutor's Office)

Jurors are back to deliberations for a second day in the case of a Detroit Police corporal charged with punching a mentally unstable woman in a Detroit hospital last summer.

Dewayne Jones is on trial for misdemeanor assault and battery in the incident involving the 29-year-old woman at Detroit Receiving Hospital. Witnesses said Jones repeatedly punched the woman after she spit at him and bit him while Jones and other officers were trying to calm the woman down.

Jurors are weighing whether Jones used unnecessary and excessive force or was following training protocol during the Aug. 1 incident.

On Monday, the jury of three men and three women told Judge Kenneth King of 36th District Court they could not reach a verdict. But the judge sent them back into deliberations.

King told jurors he would not declare a hung jury unless the panel had deliberated 2-3 days.

Jones' attorney said during her opening statements last week that Jones was protecting himself and others from the woman, who is believed to be mentally ill. The woman did not testify during the trial.

If found guilty, Jones face up to 93 days in jail and a $500 fine.

A hospital worker who testified last week said Jones "lost it" after the woman spit at him and began punching her.

Assistant Wayne County Prosecutor Joshua Holman told jurors that the woman was not a threat to Jones.

Felony charges were dismissed against Jones in January by 36th District Court Judge Cylenthia Miller who said the woman was "out of control" and said Jones was doing what he could to control her.

