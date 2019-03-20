Actor Lin-Manuel Miranda in New York on Thursday, March 14, 2019. On Tuesday, he surprised the Detroit audience of his musical "Hamilton" with a personal appearance. (Photo: Evan Agostini, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Detroit — Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of the Broadway hit musical "Hamilton," surprised the cast and audience at the Detroit performance Tuesday night.

Hamilton, a critically acclaimed musical about Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, will be showing at Detroit's Fisher Theatre through April 21. Miranda, the musical's composer and creator, won a Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize.

Miranda posted a video of himself surprising the musical's cast and audience on Twitter.

He appeared on the Fisher Theatre's stage just as one of the musical's stars was telling the crowd Miranda was not performing in Detroit. The crowd applauded and cheered wildly as he popped out.

"What's up Detroit?" he shouted to the audience. "Will you please give it up for this cast?"

He went on to thank the audience for supporting live theater. "I love you, Detroit," he said. "I signed a fresh batch of posters for ya. I love ya, Detroit. Thank you very much."

Later, he also tweeted out another thank you, but this time in Spanish.

Gracias DETROIT! — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 20, 2019

He also said he spent time with some of the musical's cast, Edred Utomi, who plays Alexander Hamilton, and Hannah Cruz, who plays Eliza Schuyler Hamilton, the founding father's wife.

