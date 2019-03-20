Detroit — Police are investigating after a body was found "burned beyond recognition" outside on Detroit's west side Wednesday morning.

The burned body was discovered about 4:35 a.m. on the 5900 block of Colfax, said Officer Holly Lowe, a Detroit police spokeswoman. That's north of West Warren and east of Livernois.

Police found the body burned badly and opened a homicide investigation. There was no active fire to extinguish.

The circumstances of the victim's death are not immediately known, nor is the victim's age, race or gender.

