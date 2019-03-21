Detroit — Two brothers were arraigned Thursday in connection to the slaying of a 22-year-old man on the city's northwest side, prosecutors said.

Korie Trimble, 27, and his brother, DeCarlos Trimble, 29, both of Detroit, were arraigned on felony murder and armed robbery charges in the case of Martez Bonner, 22.

Left, Korie Trimble, 27, and his brother DeCarlos Trimble, 29, right. (Photo: Wayne County Prosecutor's Office)

Detroit police were dispatched at 5:30 p.m. on March 16 to West Seven Mile and Harlow Avenue, where they found Bonner of Detroit with a gunshot wound. A female victim with multiple gunshot wounds was treated at a local hospital.

Prosecutors say Korie Trimble robbed the victims and shot Bonner and the female victim. Decarlos Trimble helped his brother, prosecutors said.

Korie Trimble is charged with felony murder, first-degree premeditated murder, assault with intent to murder, two counts of armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm and six counts of felony firearm.

DeCarlos Trimble is charged with felony murder, two counts of armed robbery and three counts of felony firearm. Both are to remain jailed.

The brothers are expected to return to court for probable-cause conferences at 8:30 a.m. April 5. Preliminary examinations are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 12 in 36th District Court.

