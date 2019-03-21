The Mid, a mixed-use development, is planned for 3750 Woodward in Detroit. (Photo: 3750 Woodward Avenue LLC)

Detroit — A luxury boutique hotel and condos are planned for Midtown as part of a $310 million mixed-use development.

The Mid, a development to sit on nearly 3.8 acres at 3750 Woodward Ave, was announced Thursday by 3750 Woodward Avenue LLC.

When it opens in December 2020, The Mid will include multi-family, luxury, co-living and affordable housing, developers said. There will also be space for retail, parking and public areas for residents and visitors.

The development will sit across Woodward from Orchestra Hall and just north of Whole Foods. The vacant land there formerly was the location of the Wayne State University Physicians Group.

The announcement comes at a time when occupancy rates are at about 98 percent in the Midtown neighborhood.

The Mid will have 250 multi-family residences, 60 high-end luxury condos and a few hundred co-living units, developers said.

The project will also include a 216,000-square-foot hotel and 100,000 square feet of retail space. Retailers have not yet been announced, but developers say the development will include small businesses and a grocery retailer. The project includes a 744-space parking garage.

Developers say a yet-to-be-revealed award-winning hospitality brand will operate the 228-room luxury boutique hotel. It will include dining and a cocktail lounge.

“There was a real opportunity in Midtown to address a number of community needs, from housing and retail, to inclusive public spaces creating a walkable, welcoming, uplifting space,” Shane Napper, the group's development manager, said in a statement.

The Mid will join several boutique hotels to open in the city in recent years. The 130-room Shinola Hotel at 1400 Woodward opened in January. The 110-room Element Detroit also opened in January inside the restored historic Metropolitan Building at 33 John R.

According to City of Detroit property records, 3750 Woodward Avenue LLC bought the property for $15 million in a purchase recorded in September.

The Mid is an example of high-level investment in the neighborhood, said Sue Mosey, executive director of Midtown Detroit Inc.

“We’re excited to welcome The Mid because it will add so much to the area – housing, needed services to residents, create more traffic for existing businesses, and serve as an attraction to patrons frequenting Midtown's thriving food and entertainment district,” she said.

A groundbreaking is planned for this summer.

The project is expected to create 1,800 construction jobs and 400 permanent jobs, developers said.

The development team involved in The Mid include master developer Rockford & Real Estate Interests, LLC; master architect, inFORM; and Hotel and Condo architects of record, DLR.

