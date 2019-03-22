Detroit police find woman's body near Ferndale
Detroit — Detroit police officers are investigating a suspicious death Friday after finding a woman's body in a home near Ferndale.
Officers received a notification about a dead body in a residence in the 600 block of East State Fair.
When they arrived on scene at 11 a.m., officers found a woman's body decomposing.
Police say it's unclear how the woman died and the homicide unit is investigating.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detroit Police at (313) 596-2200 or CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
