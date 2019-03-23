A 28-year-old Lincoln Park man was fatally shot early Saturday while driving south on Interstate 75, according to Michigan State Police.
Southbound I-75 was closed at Livernois at 5:30 a.m. as canine units searched the freeway for evidence. It reopened about 10 a.m. Michigan State Police say no evidence was found, but Special Investigation detectives are still at work.
At about 3:55 a.m., Dearborn police notified Michigan State Police of a reported shooting occurring while two vehicles were traveling down the freeway. The victim was taken to Oakwood Hospital, where he later died.
A caller told police one of the vehicles was a silver or white Chrysler 300. Anyone who may have seen the incident or have information can call Detective Sgt. Lambert at (313) 962-7872.
