Detroit — A 41-year-old man is in critical condition following a shooting early Saturday on the city's east side, police said.

Detroit police responded to a call at 1:16 a.m. of a shooting at Gratiot and Linnhurst Street. Police said the man was sitting in his car when an unknown suspect walked up to his vehicle and fired multiple shots, wounding him several times.

The victim then drove off going northbound on Gratiot at Eastwood, where he hit the curb and passed out. He remains in the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detroit Police at (313) 596-2200 or CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

